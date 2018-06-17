Southampton and Leicester Set to Battle for Norwich Midfielder's Signature This Summer

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Southampton and Leicester City are battling it out for the signature of Norwich's James Madison, but conflicting reports have emerged surrounding his future destination.

Maddison was mightily impressive for the Canaries during the 2017/18 season and was their stand out player in an otherwise average Championship season. The 21-year-old scored 14 goals and picked up eight assists in the league and his scintillating form earned him three call-ups to the England U-21 side in the process.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Both Southampton and Leicester endured disappointing seasons and the acquisition of Maddison could prove to be crucial for both sides.

Southampton in particular suffered in their ability to score goals, only bagging 37 in total on the season. The Foxes snagged 56, but stuttered throughout the season as they finished 9th in the table. 

Southampton's interest in Maddison could also be in response to the imminent departure of their current attacking midfielder Soufiane Boufal, who is set to trade in the south coast of England for the south cost of France with a move to Marseille or Nice.

However, these reports are in stark contrast to the views of John Percy from the Daily Telegraph, who has reported that Leicester have made the first serious bid for Maddison and that they are now in the driving seat to sign the youngster - not Southampton.

The big winner in any deal - outside of Maddison, who will get to play Premier League football - will be Norwich, as the increased interest will allow them to drive up the transfer price as they see fit and use the funds to improve their squad for next season.

Whatever happens, it seems as though a transfer saga has been born which will have a number of twists and turns.

