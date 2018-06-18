9 of the Best Football Chants at the World Cup

Fans are a huge part of the World Cup, with armies of supporters travelling across the planet every four years.

This summer, supporters from every corner of the globe are descending on Russia and will make their voices heard as they cheer their teams on to victory.

Here's a look at nine of the best chants you can expected to hear this summer...

France

France have arguably their most talented squad of players in place since they won the World Cup in 1998 and will need fans behind them in Russia if they are join an elite club of countries to have lifted more than one World Cup trophy.

If they do well, 'Allez Les Bleus' will be ringing around stadiums this summer. And that would be quite an experience to behold based on what we know they're capable of.

Costa Rica

Will Costa Rica fans have as much reason to cheer in Russia as they did in Brazil in 2014? They will certainly hope so, with another run through to the knockout rounds beckoning.

The rest of the world will certainly hope to hear as much of the catchy and extremely endearing 'Ole Ticos' chant as possible, with Los Ticos the team's nickname.

South Korea

South Korean fans put themselves on the map when at the 2002 World Cup when their team defied all odds and reached the semi finals on home soil.

The deafening noise in the stadiums throughout powered South Korea to unlikely victories over Italy and Spain in the knockout rounds, having earlier helped the team navigate a tricky group, during which they actually won their first ever World Cup match by beating Poland.

Brazil

Brazil fans are often the life and soul of the party at the World Cup, bringing the sights and sounds of the carnival to football stadiums to get behind the Selecao.

That kind of atmosphere is seen in the Brasileirao every week, with Neymar and co. counting on vociferous support to right the wrongs of four years ago and claim an historic sixth title.

Nigeria

A lot of people around the world are hoping that Nigeria do well this summer, with fans travelling to Russia certainly set to create lively atmospheres before, during and after games.

It has been 20 years since a Super Eagles golden generation reached the knockout rounds in back-to-back World Cups, but the current stars have actually got the chance to match that achievement after making to the last 16 last time out in Brazil.

Japan

There is something beautifully rhythmic about the 'Nippon Ole' chant, sung by Japanese supporters to cheer on their national team.

The perfect uniformity is nothing less than you would expect from Japan and fans will be hoping to sing it long and hard this summer, as an open Group H gives the team a good chance of making it to the knockout rounds for the third time.

Panama

Panama chanting at the World Cup appears as though it will be accompanied by an infectious drum beat, unleashing the country's fans to the rest of the planet for the first time.

Their qualification was secured by a 'perfect storm' of results on the final day of qualifying which saw them make it to Russia at the expense of both Honduras and the United States.

Argentina

Argentinean football fans are known for being some of the most passionate anywhere in the world, something captured brilliantly in their 'Vamos Argentina' chant.

For La Albiceleste fans it was heartbreak in 2014 after losing the final in extra-time against Germany. Four years on, will they be chanting in celebration come 15th July?

Iceland

The unmistakable 'Thunder Clap' will long remain one of the enduring memories of Euro 2016, when Iceland, at their first ever major tournament, reached the quarter finals.

It will be out in force again in Russia this summer. Incredibly, up to 20% of the country's entire population is thought to have applied for tickets to cheer on the team, while their game against Argentina was apparently the fist other than the final to officially sell out.

