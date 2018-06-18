How to Watch Belgium vs. Panama: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Belgium vs. Panama in the group stage of the World Cup on Sunday, June 18.

By Nihal Kolur
June 18, 2018

Belgium begins its 2018 World Cup run taking on first-timer Panama on Monday in Sochi, Russia.

The two sides are joined by England and Tunisia in Group G. Belgium is in the midst of a golden generation and is among the favorites to contend for the World Cup title. It's led by attackers Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard as well as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Panama, conversely, is making its first appearance on the World Cup stage after securing qualification with a dramatic win over Costa Rica in October's Concacaf Hexagonal finale. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)