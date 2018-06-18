Belgium begins its 2018 World Cup run taking on first-timer Panama on Monday in Sochi, Russia.

The two sides are joined by England and Tunisia in Group G. Belgium is in the midst of a golden generation and is among the favorites to contend for the World Cup title. It's led by attackers Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard as well as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Panama, conversely, is making its first appearance on the World Cup stage after securing qualification with a dramatic win over Costa Rica in October's Concacaf Hexagonal finale.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

