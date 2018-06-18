Crystal Palace Reportedly Join Race to Sign Arsenal Star Midfielder as Future Remains Uncertain

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Crystal Palace are understood to be the latest club to have declared an interest in signing Arsenal's Jack Wilshere this summer.

The player, who becomes a free agent this month, has so far failed to agree a new deal with the London side and is likely to leave the Emirates ahead of next season.

While some reports claim new Gunners boss Unai Emery has told the player he is no longer needed and could find a new club during the current window, other outlets are reporting that the former Paris Saint-Germain manager wants him to stay, albeit unable to guarantee him a regular starting berth in his squad.

Wilshere has been told that he will have to accept reduced wages if he wants to remain part of the club, but they've also offered performance-based incentives due to his injury history.

West Ham coach Manuel Pellegrini, who has come in as a replacement for David Moyes following the close of last season, is reportedly keen on signing the midfielder for the Olympic Stadium outfit, while Everton and Wolves are also described as having an interest.

According to the Mirror, though, Palace have also joined the race for the Arsenal man. Roy Hodgson worked with the player during his time as England boss and is believed to want a reunion at Selhurst Park.

Last week, Wilshere's Instagram post suggested that he could have his heart set on making an exit this summer.

“There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page and closing the book," he wrote. But we will have to wait a bit to see what unfolds.

