Eden Hazard Admits Interest in Real Madrid Move & Reveals What Chelsea Must Do to Keep Him

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has added fuel to the ongoing speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer after admitting that he has no intention of staying if the team is not going to improve on a poor 2017/18, while adding that Real Madrid could be of interest.





Hazard, who will shortly enter the final two years of his current Chelsea contract, has been heavily linked with Real for some time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was thought that interest from the reigning European champions could subside following Zinedine Zidane's recent exit, given the public admiration the two men hold for each other, but Hazard has essentially put the ball in Real's court by stating 'they know what they have to do'.

"I do not want to stay if we are less good. Real Madrid can interest me, everyone knows that," he told L'Equipe ahead of Belgium's World Cup opener against Panama.

"But if tomorrow [Real] does not want me, we will no longer speak about it. If they want to buy me they know what they have to do."

As for Chelsea? "I am waiting to see if the club stays or goes. If I stay, it will be because the team will be better than the season we have just experienced," he said.

Chelsea finished the 2017/18 campaign by lifting the FA Cup after beating Manchester United at Wembley, but poor Premier League season saw the club finish fifth and miss out on Champions League football for the second time in three years.