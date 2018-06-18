England's new-look, younger squad will look to start its 2018 World Cup with some positive momentum when it faces African upstart Tunisia in Volgograd, Russia, on Monday.

Led by 24-year-old captain Harry Kane and a cast of Premier League stars, England sets out on the long road that it hopes will lead to its first knockout match win in a senior competition since the 2006 World Cup. Playing in a Group G that also features Belgium and Panama, England is expected to at worst finish in second.

Tunisia will look to alter that narrative, however, with France-born Montpellier midfielder Ellyes Skhiri and Rennes forward Wahbi Khazri leading the charge in the absence of injured midfield star Youssef Msakni.

The teams have met before on the World Cup stage, with England winning 2-0 in the 1998 group stage on goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes.

England nearly scored in the opening minutes, beating Tunisia's high line over the top with a direct ball from the back. After a sloppy attempt to clear out of the back, the ball eventually fell for Jesse Lingard, whose clean look from the center of the box was denied by a kick save from goalkeeper Moez Hassen.

Going to be a long day for #TUN if it keeps up with clearances like this (via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/yf1Q28YFMn — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 18, 2018

The goalkeeper was called into action again on the ensuing sequence, launching himself to his right to deny a ball earmarked for the upper 90.

England maintained its pressure, and it got its deserved goal in the 11th minute. Off an Ashley Young corner kick, John Stones powered a header forward that Hassen pawed out of the goal. He put the rebound right on a platter for Kane, though, and the Tottenham striker didn't miss from close range, giving England a 1-0 lead.

#MundialTelemundo Así lo narró 🎙 @ErasmoProvenza ¿Quién más si no @HKane ? Quien aprovechó un rebote del arquero de #TUN para adelantar a #ENG en el marcador pic.twitter.com/CeaSmXpU9C — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

Things got worse for Tunisia, when Hassen had to exit with an apparent shoulder injury, suffered on a play earlier in the match. He was replaced by backup Farouk Ben Mustapha in the 15th minute.

Stay tuned for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides

TUNISIA

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Gent), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes)

Manager: Nabil Maaloul

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate