Eusebio Di Francesco Signs New Deal With AS Roma Following Impressive Season

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

AS Roma have confirmed that manager Eusebio Di Francesco has signed a contract extension which should see him remain with the club until 2020.

The 48-year-old led Roma to a third-place finish in Italy's top flight last season, a campaign which produced some incredible moments in the Champions League - particularly against Barcelona - who they reversed a huge deficit against to progress to the semis. 

"AS Roma are delighted to announce that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has signed a new contract with the club," Roma stated via their official website.

"Di Francesco - who guided I Giallorossi to a third place finish in Serie A and the semi finals of the Champions League last season - has put pen-to-paper on an extension that sees him commit his future to the club until 30 June 2020."

Di Francesco also spoke on the development, claiming to be "extremely pleased" to extend his stay with the Italian outfit.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to continue to this adventure with Roma and our great fans,” he declared.

“The confidence that the president and the directors have always shown in me makes me very proud, and I hope to repay them all next season with a campaign even more exciting than our last.”

The manager joined Roma last summer after Luciano Spalletti left for Internazionale and has had an exceptional first season in charge at the Stadio Olimpico. The club will hope that he could perhaps help Roma finally dethrone Scudetto holders Juventus in the upcoming campaign.

