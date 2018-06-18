Fans Left Bemused as Ex-Man Utd Star Contradicts Himself in Analysis of Mesut Ozil

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil has once again had his work ethic questioned by the football media, with former Manchester United defender Phil Neville the latest to speak out on the Germany international.


Neville was part of the commentary team that covered Germany's surprise defeat against Mexico on Sunday, where PSV Eindhoven hotshot Hirving Lozano scored the decisive goal just before half time.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The former United defender failed to win the hearts of Arsenal fans early in the match when he claimed that Özil prefers playing for the national team as they have a better squad, but Neville's suggestion that the 29-year-old doesn't work hard enough came under even more scrutiny during his analysis of Lozano's goal.


Having previously claimed that Özil didn't track back and help his defenders out enough, the 41-year-old pundit then suggested that the Germany star, who was on the edge of the six-yard box when Lozano scored, was at fault for Mexico's winning goal.

It's safe to say that Neville's comments left more than a few fans on social media a little confused as to how the head coach of the England women's team was able to talk his way onto the commentary team.


Not that it takes much to rustle a few feathers amongst football fans - and in particular Arsenal supporters - but Neville might just take the gold medal for the most contradictory analysis at the World Cup this summer.

Away from the tournament in Russia and some Arsenal fans have actually been calling for Özil's time at the club to come to an end ahead of the new season, although a sale seems unlikely after the World Cup winner penned a new deal with the club last season.

