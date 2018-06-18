Fans Left Bemused as Ex-Man Utd Star Contradicts Himself in Analysis of Mesut Ozil

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil has once again had his work ethic questioned by the football media, with former Manchester United defender Phil Neville the latest to speak out on the Germany international.





Neville was part of the commentary team that covered Germany's surprise defeat against Mexico on Sunday, where PSV Eindhoven hotshot Hirving Lozano scored the decisive goal just before half time.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The former United defender failed to win the hearts of Arsenal fans early in the match when he claimed that Özil prefers playing for the national team as they have a better squad, but Neville's suggestion that the 29-year-old doesn't work hard enough came under even more scrutiny during his analysis of Lozano's goal.





Having previously claimed that Özil didn't track back and help his defenders out enough, the 41-year-old pundit then suggested that the Germany star, who was on the edge of the six-yard box when Lozano scored, was at fault for Mexico's winning goal.

Phil Neville: 'Ozil's lazy and doesn't try hard enough'



Ozil tracks back and is the deepest defender for Mexico's goal



Also Phil Neville: 'You've got to ask what is Ozil doing back there?' — Jan! (@GrunnelDude) June 17, 2018

It's safe to say that Neville's comments left more than a few fans on social media a little confused as to how the head coach of the England women's team was able to talk his way onto the commentary team.

Ozil can’t win. He busts his hole to get back to try and cover for the German fullback, then you’ve got Phil Neville, literally after just accusing him of not putting in any effort in saying ‘Why was Mesut Ozil the last covering fullback?’



You can’t make it up#GERvsMEX — GraemejHawk (@graemejhawk) June 17, 2018





I'm not listening to Ozil slander about that goal, he tracks back for once and Phil neville still slags him off — Michael Richard Kyle 🇿🇼 (@TapiMands) June 17, 2018

Ha ha. Neville is an idiot. And he’s now blamiing Ozil for not being good enough at right back for Mexico’s goal as though that’s his job. Ozil was the only one who got back. https://t.co/LBavdvnKxJ — Arsenal's LGBT+ fans (@gaygooners) June 17, 2018

Not that it takes much to rustle a few feathers amongst football fans - and in particular Arsenal supporters - but Neville might just take the gold medal for the most contradictory analysis at the World Cup this summer.

Away from the tournament in Russia and some Arsenal fans have actually been calling for Özil's time at the club to come to an end ahead of the new season, although a sale seems unlikely after the World Cup winner penned a new deal with the club last season.