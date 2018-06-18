German Reports Claim Arsenal Will Announce Signing of Leverkusen's Bernd Leno Within 24 Hours

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno will be unveiled as Arsenal's latest signing on Tuesday, according to Sportbild reporter Tobias Altschaffl.

The Bayer Leverkusen stopper was previously reported to be in negotiations with the London side, and it appears that the Gunners have wrapped things up, given the latest report.

"Bernd Leno will be presented after @ SPORTBILD info on tomorrow's Tuesday as a new addition to Arsenal London", Altschaffl tweeted on Monday.

Sky Sports repoter Dharmesh Solhekhol had also weighed in, claiming that the two sides were deep in talks, also speaking on the futures of current Arsenal keepers Petr Cech and David Ospina.

“They are in advanced talks we are told with the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno," he said.

“He was in the provisional German squad for the World Cup - four goalkeepers, he was the one to miss out.

“This does raise question marks over the futures of Petr Cech and David Ospina,” he said.

“Ospina and Cech are in the final years of their contracts, which is a big call as well.

“Would either of them want to stay if Leno comes in?”

German source Kicker are also claiming that the player will sign for the Gunners on Tuesday, with the two sides having agreed over a €25m fee with Leverkusen.

Kicker have reported that the player - who chose a Premier League move despite interest from Atletico Madrid and Napoli - will undergo his medical this Tuesday, after which he will put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

