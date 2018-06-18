In their World Cup opener, Mexico stunned everyone with their 1-0 victory over Germany on Sunday. But a soccer-loving grandma might be what really helped Mexico seal their win.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored Mexico's lone goal in the 35th minute on a pass from Javier Hernandez inside the penalty area.

Lozano also had a great chance to score for Mexico earlier in the game. But Germany's Jerome Boateng came up with a great slide tackle to block Lozano's shot.

It turns out Mexico didn't need just Lozano to win the match, but a grandma with a love for Mexico's team could have played a little role in the victory.

A video went viral on Twitter showing the woman crossing each player as their faces appeared on her TV screen before the game.

I’m 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE — paola (@paolaa_janet) June 17, 2018

Her granddaughter tweeted the video and is convinced Mexico won thanks to her grandma's prayers over the team.

Mexico doesn't play again until Saturday, when they face South Korea. Perhaps Grandma needs to cross the team again to help them ensure another victory.