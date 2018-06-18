Watch: Grandma Blesses Mexico's World Cup Team Before Their Victory Over Germany

Screenshot/Twitter

Mexico beat Germany 1-0 in the World Cup on Sunday. Did they win because of talent or this grandma's help?

By Jenna West
June 18, 2018

In their World Cup opener, Mexico stunned everyone with their 1-0 victory over Germany on Sunday. But a soccer-loving grandma might be what really helped Mexico seal their win.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored Mexico's lone goal in the 35th minute on a pass from Javier Hernandez inside the penalty area.

Lozano also had a great chance to score for Mexico earlier in the game. But Germany's Jerome Boateng came up with a great slide tackle to block Lozano's shot.

It turns out Mexico didn't need just Lozano to win the match, but a grandma with a love for Mexico's team could have played a little role in the victory.

A video went viral on Twitter showing the woman crossing each player as their faces appeared on her TV screen before the game.

Her granddaughter tweeted the video and is convinced Mexico won thanks to her grandma's prayers over the team.

Mexico doesn't play again until Saturday, when they face South Korea. Perhaps Grandma needs to cross the team again to help them ensure another victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)