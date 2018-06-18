Kasper Schmeichel Fails in Attempt to Convince Leicester City to Sign International Teammate

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Kasper Schmeichel failed to convince his Leicester City side to sign fellow Danish international Thomas Delaney, who has instead agreed to join Borussia Dortmund.

Delaney made 32 Bundesliga appearances for Werder Bremen last campaign and scored four goals whilst bagging three assists. However, it has been revealed that the central midfielder will switch Bundesliga allegiances after the World Cup as he departs Werder Bremen to join Dortmund in a deal worth £18m.

He played the full 90 minutes of Denmark's 1-0 win over Peru in their opening World Cup clash, with many labelling Schmeichel the hero after a number of fantastic saves. Speaking to the Players' Tribune, the goalkeeper was full of praise for his teammate and revealed he tried to persuade his club side to sign the 26-year-old.

He said: "(Denmark) have so many exciting young players, and it's time the world gets to see them play. Thomas Delaney is one you should know. You do one Google Image search, and you'd think he's just a pretty boy. Nice flowing hair, a good looking man I'll admit, but he's also a warrior on the pitch.

Elsa/GettyImages

He sticks his head in where it hurts if need be, and he's a really creative player as well when he gets the ball. His left foot can hurt you, especially off the volley. Maybe I should shut up, because all the time I'm trying to say to Leicester 'you need to sign this guy'. I'm probably driving his price up.

Whilst his side may have missed out on signing Delaney, Schmeichel will be hoping there will be plenty of transfer activity at the King Power Stadium this summer as the Foxes look to build on their 9th place Premier League finish last campaign.

