Liverpool Fans Call for Player to Be Sacked After Star Posts Holiday Video

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Liverpool fans are calling for Adam Lallana to be sacked by the club after he posted a video of him doing the viral 'flossing' dance.

The 30-year-old only managed one Premier League start and 11 substitute appearances last campaign in what was an injury-plagued season for the midfielder, and as a result was left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. In the meantime, he is enjoying some down time from football on holiday in the Maldives. 

The off-season is a time for footballers to recharge their batteries ahead of a busy schedule next season, and that'll be no different for Lallana. His Liverpool side will be looking to challenge for the league title after a third placed finish and will be looking to exact revenge for their Champions League final defeat in the competition next year.

It was a frustrating season for the Englishman after suffering many injuries, however he appears to be in good spirits after a video emerged online showing Lallana doing the 'floss' dance whilst celebrating fathers day on holiday.

The video sparked a hilarious reaction on Twitter, with some Liverpool fans even calling for the club to sell the midfielder as a result!

Let's hope his footballing skills are better than his dancing skills next season as he looks to work his way back into Jurgen Klopp's side. 

He will face some stiff competition for a place in the starting line up with the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita in the centre of the midfield, however if he can show the kind of form he displayed prior to his injuries, he'll be giving Klopp a selection headache.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)