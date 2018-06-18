Liverpool Fans Call for Player to Be Sacked After Star Posts Holiday Video

Liverpool fans are calling for Adam Lallana to be sacked by the club after he posted a video of him doing the viral 'flossing' dance.



The 30-year-old only managed one Premier League start and 11 substitute appearances last campaign in what was an injury-plagued season for the midfielder, and as a result was left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. In the meantime, he is enjoying some down time from football on holiday in the Maldives.

The off-season is a time for footballers to recharge their batteries ahead of a busy schedule next season, and that'll be no different for Lallana. His Liverpool side will be looking to challenge for the league title after a third placed finish and will be looking to exact revenge for their Champions League final defeat in the competition next year.



It was a frustrating season for the Englishman after suffering many injuries, however he appears to be in good spirits after a video emerged online showing Lallana doing the 'floss' dance whilst celebrating fathers day on holiday.

🎬| Adam Lallana on Instagram with the ‘Dad dance’ speciality for #fathersday 🕺😂 pic.twitter.com/azfgNbZP3K — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) June 17, 2018

The video sparked a hilarious reaction on Twitter, with some Liverpool fans even calling for the club to sell the midfielder as a result!

contract release needed ASAP — dan 🇸🇬 (@GloriouslySadio) June 17, 2018

Terminate his contract — charlie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KingLxbron) June 17, 2018

Sell pronto — Stü🧛🏼‍♂️ (@DraxuIa) June 17, 2018

Hope he didn’t injure himself 😂 — Nick (@NICKEIR) June 17, 2018

Leave my club — Englandelliot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Salaholics) June 17, 2018

Let's hope his footballing skills are better than his dancing skills next season as he looks to work his way back into Jurgen Klopp's side.

He will face some stiff competition for a place in the starting line up with the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita in the centre of the midfield, however if he can show the kind of form he displayed prior to his injuries, he'll be giving Klopp a selection headache.