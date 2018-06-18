Mexico's Goal Against Germany Caused an Earthquake in Country's Capital as El Tri Upset Holders

When Hirving Lonzano fired in what would turn out to be the winner for Mexico against Germany in the World Cup on Sunday, fans of El Tri the world over went nuts. In Mexico City, the country's capital, the fans celebrated so hard, in fact, that an earthquake was detected.

Reigning champions Germany were strong favourites heading into the tie against Juan Carlos Osorio's side, but the pendulum swung in Mexico's favour when PSV Eindhoven winger Lozano converted one of their dangerous counter attacks towards the end of the first half.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Germany pushed for an equaliser as the game went on, with Timo Werner, Mario Gómez and Julian Brandt all coming close to sparing Germany's blushes.

But Mexico held on to claim an unlikely victory over Die Mannschaft to kick their 2018 World Cup campaign off in style.

And SIMMSA, an organisation who monitor and analyse seismic activity in Mexico, confirmed that two separate sensors had detected an earthquake at the exact time Lozano fired El Tri into the lead at the Luzhniki Stadium.

"Earthquake detected in Mexico City during the goal by the national team in the World Cup," they stated, quoted by the Mirror.

"The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the Mexico team in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the City detected it."

Mexico will now be hoping they can recreate their heroics from Sunday when they face South Korea later this week. El Tri will then face up against Sweden in what was tipped as a crucial match in the hunt for qualification out of Group F.