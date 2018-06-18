Mohamed Salah injury news: Latest updates on Egypt star ahead of Russia clash

The forward missed the opening match of the World Cup while recovering from a shoulder injury.

By Julia Poe
June 18, 2018

Egyptian fans have reason to celebrate after the possible return of star winger Mohamed Salah was announced on Sunday.

The forward, who notched 32 goals and 10 assists in 36 Premier League matches this season, is the primary focus of the Egyptian attack and the team's biggest hope for World Cup success. But a nagging shoulder injury kept him off the field for the team's opening loss to Uruguay on Friday. A possible return for Salah could breathe life back into the team ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Russia.

The injury occurred in the Champions League final on May 26 when Salah tangled arms with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The forward fell to the ground clutching his shoulder, and left the game in tears.

At the half, the Liverpool medical staff confirmed that Salah suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Salah trained with the Egyptian team ahead of the World Cup while also rehabbing his injury. In the days ahead of opening round play, Egyptian head coach Hector Cuper promised he was "almost 100%" that the star would play in the first game of group play.

Instead, the roster released on the day of the game against Uruguay left Salah off of the starting lineup and the list of available substitutes.

Without him, the Egyptian attack lacked bite against Uruguay. The team dropped a disappointing 1-0 loss after José Giménez snuck in a stoppage time header as its star watched on from the bench.

On Sunday, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa confirmed that his player was ready to return to the field with a simple post on Twitter.

Salah's help will be needed to fend off a Russian side that opened the World Cup with a shocking 5-0 domination of Saudi Arabia.

The two teams meet on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

