Napoli Director Reaches Agreement With Man City as Midfielder Edges Closer to €53m Move

S.S.C. Napoli midfielder Jorginho has edged closer to a €53m move to Manchester City this summer after an agreement was struck between the clubs' sporting directors, according to reports.





The Italy international has been one of Pep Guardiola's top transfer targets this summer as the Spaniard looks to bolster his Premier League winning squad ahead of the new season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Talk over a move to the Etihad has slowed down in recent weeks as Italian side Napoli juggle a number of potential transfers this summer, not least of which is Maurizio Sarri's proposed switch to Chelsea.





But CalcioNapoli24 have reported that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has recently reached an agreement with Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain over a move for Jorginho this summer.





Giuntoli is now expected to meet with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Monday to finalise the move, with the 26-year-old midfielder then free to complete a medical at the Etihad Campus.

Jorginho will help provide a lot of competition for Manchester City's ageing midfield, with the likes of David Silva, Fernandinho and İlkay Gündoğan - who is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona - set to have their first team place come under threat next season.





The Citizens have already made one signing this summer. The club parted ways with €2.5m to sign Philippe Sandler, a defender who is under the guidance of super agent Mino Raiola, from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.





City have also seen three players leave their ranks ahead of the new season.

Yaya Touré is now a free agent after his contract at the Etihad expired, while Olarenwaju Kayode and Pablo Maffeo returned from loan spells at Girona only to leave permanently this summer, joining Shakhtar Donetsk and Stuttgart respectively.