Newly Appointed Napoli Boss Carlo Ancelotti Planning Reunion With Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on reuniting with Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in Naples, according to reports.

The Czech Republic international, who is contracted to the club until next summer, joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in 2015 and has made a total of 103 appearances for the Gunners since. He played under Ancelotti during the Italian's stint at the Blues from 2009 to 2011, where they won the Premier League together. Last season, he remained as Wenger's first choice in goal, starting 34 of Arsenal's 38 league games.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, Arsene Wenger's successor, Unai Emery, is expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, a move which could pave the way for Cech's departure from the Emirates Stadium.

The latest 'keeper linked to the Gunners is Bayern Leverkusen's Bernd Leno, who was also targeted by Napoli at the start of June.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller recently explained to Bild (via talkSPORT) that Die Werkself would be willing to let the 26-year-old leave once their terms have been met.

He said: “Leno can leave but only on our terms. We are still in constant and open exchange with Bernd and his manager. be easier to complete. Leno already had a concrete offer from Napoli in 2017, but we didn’t have an equivalent backup at the time.

“He had to stay and he did really well last season, but we thought Bernd’s desire to leave would resurface and so with the arrival of Lukas Hradecky, we have a high quality successor.”

Nevertheless, as per the report, the Gunners are confident of sealing a £22m deal for the German in the near future. Napoli, on the other hand, will subsequently look to sign Cech on a loan deal, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TalkSPORT).

The Neapolitans will be without Pepe Reina next year after he left to join AC Milan on a free, and Carlo Ancelotti is keen on reuniting with the 36-year-old, whom he managed whilst at Chelsea.