Neymar Reveals Concern for Brazil After Brutal Treatment by Switzerland

Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar has called for extra protection from referees after the Brazil international was fouled a record 10 times against Switzerland on Sunday.

The Seleção were forced to share the points in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup despite Philippe Coutinho's thunderous opener, with Hoffenheim midfielder Steven Zuber levelling the scoreline early in the second half.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

Neymar struggled to have the impact he was hoping for with Brazil at the Rostov Arena, largely due to the amount of attention he was attracting from the Switzerland players.





The 26-year-old was fouled 10 times on Sunday, a record since the turn of the century, and the most at a World Cup finals since England striker Alan Shearer was fouled 11 times against Tunisia at France '98.

"I was hit and it was aching, but [it's] nothing to worry," Neymar said after the match, quoted by the Sun. "After your body is cold, it aches a little more but that's OK."





Brazil manager Tite could now consider resting the PSG poster boy in their next match against Costa Rica in the hopes that Neymar will stay at full fitness for the rest of the tournament - avoiding a repeat of the 2014 World Cup.





"I have nothing to say about it," he added. "All I have to do is to play football or try to do it. It's for the referee to see it. I guess that will be normal [to be fouled regularly], we have to pay attention to it, but that's something normal in football."

Brazil are being tipped as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, but the South Americain giants have followed a trend this summer that has seen Argentina, Spain and Germany all drop points in their opening match.