Out of Favour Player's Wage Demands Holding Up Potential Exit From Liverpool

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic looks to be on his way out of Anfield - however his wage demands are delaying a potential summer transfer.



The Serbian international has spent the last three seasons on loan, with his most recent spell coming at Anderlecht. He only managed one goal in seven appearances for the Belgian side, and it now looks as though he has become surplus to requirements at his parent club Liverpool.

MB Media/GettyImages

It has been reported by Pagenews that Olympiacos are keen on bringing Markovic in this summer, however the report also states that they may in fact be priced out of a deal due to the forward's wage demands.



The 24-year-old is said to be earning €2m-per-year at Liverpool, whilst Olympiacos would only be prepared to pay the forward €1m-per-year should a loan deal be agreed between the clubs.

The report does also state that Liverpool do want to offload Markovic in the summer, and that they may be prepared to pay 50% of the player's wages in order for the loan move to materialise.



Having made just 19 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival at the club 2014 and with the attacking options they have available with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, it's fair to say Jurgen Klopp doesn't view Markovic as essential to his plans at Anfield and he will be keen to get the winger off his books as soon as possible.



It looks set to be yet another loan spell for the Serbian, who will now be looking to work towards finding a permanent new home with a productive loan spell at Olympiacos should they secure his signature