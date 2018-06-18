Spain Announce England Clash Set for Mid-October in New UEFA Nations League

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

The Spain national team have confirmed that they will welcome England to the Benito Villamarín Stadium on October 15 as part of UEFA's new Nations League.


Both countries are currently away in Russia at the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate hoping to get his campaign off to the best possible start against Tunisia on Monday, while La Roja had to share the points against Portugal following a stunning performance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

England and Spain are also joined by Croatia in their group for the UEFA Nations League, one of four groups made up of Europe's elite squads. 

Home nations Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will feature in the tier below the Three Lions, while Scotland are in the third tier of European countries.

Spain have confirmed that they will welcome Southgate's England to the home of La Liga side Real Betis in mid-October. 

The Benito Villamarín Stadium has recently undergone a major renovation, taking its maximum capacity to 60,720 - the fourth largest in the country.


The Three Lions already have two friendly matches scheduled for later this year. 


England will take on Switzerland, who secured an impressive draw against Brazil at the World Cup on Sunday, on September 11.

Southgate will then have to prepare his team for a match against one of the 2026 World Cup's host nations, the United States, otherwise known as the United States men's national soccer team (USMNT), on November 15.

