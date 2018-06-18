Spurs Fans React After Report Links Ligue 1 Star With Move as Potential Mousa Dembele Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on social media to reports that their club are in formal negotiations for France Under-21 international and Amiens midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The 21-year old, who has spent this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon, is set to move to the French side for €8m as part of a clause in his loan contract. Spurs, however, are keen to offer as much as €40m to secure his services for next season.

The youngster is seen as a potential replacement to Mousa Dembele, who has been linked with a move away from north London, due to his strong passing and dribbling abilities.





Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to demonstrate their thoughts on the potential signing, with many excited by the prospect and some who have never heard of him.

At least sign a player everyone’s heard of with plenty of CL experience — shaun lewis (@shaunlewis17) June 13, 2018

YES he’s like a younger Dembele with more room to grow, a great move, but I still think we should also bring someone more experienced in the role like Carvalho from Lisbon who might be available on a free — Alex McMurray (@AlexMcMurray1) June 13, 2018

Keep the links with this man coming! Very exciting player with a huge amount of ability and potential. Would be over the moon if we got him 🙏 — James Pople (@JamesPople7) June 18, 2018

Who? — Thor Johnson (@ThorJohnson17) June 18, 2018

The French midfielder played an impressive 32 games in Ligue 1 for Lyon this season and played in 10 Europa League games, managing to score 1 goal in the continental competition. The youngster has played 8 games for the French under-21's team, and is highly regarded in France as a very promising player.

Spurs have been subject to a number of transfer rumours, most recently reported to be interested in Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, who has supposedly been offered to Premier League clubs at £66m.



The London club have also been linked to a number of young midfielders this summer, including Jack Grealish, James Maddison and David Brooks.

Tottenham, who finished third last season, will be looking to sign players who can help them to improve on their league standing and win the title. If they are to make any ambitious moves in the transfer market, they will likely have to wait until the World Cup finishes, when players return to their clubs.