Spurs Fans React After Report Links Ligue 1 Star With Move as Potential Mousa Dembele Replacement

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on social media to reports that their club are in formal negotiations for France Under-21 international and Amiens midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The 21-year old, who has spent this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon, is set to move to the French side for €8m as part of a clause in his loan contract. Spurs, however, are keen to offer as much as €40m to secure his services for next season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The youngster is seen as a potential replacement to Mousa Dembele, who has been linked with a move away from north London, due to his strong passing and dribbling abilities. 


Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to demonstrate their thoughts on the potential signing, with many excited by the prospect and some who have never heard of him. 

The French midfielder played an impressive 32 games in Ligue 1 for Lyon this season and played in 10 Europa League games, managing to score 1 goal in the continental competition. The youngster has played 8 games for the French under-21's team, and is highly regarded in France as a very promising player.

Spurs have been subject to a number of transfer rumours, most recently reported to be interested in Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, who has supposedly been offered to Premier League clubs at £66m.

The London club have also been linked to a number of young midfielders this summer, including Jack Grealish, James Maddison and David Brooks.

Tottenham, who finished third last season, will be looking to sign players who can help them to improve on their league standing and win the title. If they are to make any ambitious moves in the transfer market, they will likely have to wait until the World Cup finishes, when players return to their clubs. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)