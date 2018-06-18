Tottenham Open Talks With Lyon as Spurs Consider €40m Move for Loanee Midfielder

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has contacted the decision makers at French side Olympique Lyonnais as the north Londoners weigh up a €40m move for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has had a breakout season whilst on loan at the Groupama Stadium, and Ndombele is now expected to complete a permanent switch from parent club SC Amiens to Lyon for as little as €8m due to a clause in his initial move last year.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But the France U-21 international could be quickly shifted out the door this summer after the midfielder caught the eye of a number of Europe's biggest clubs.

French outlet L'Equipe claim that Tottenham have already begun negotiations with Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas ahead of a move this summer.

But Les Gones are notoriously tricky to negotiate with, something which Arsenal and Bayern Munich found out last year with their pursuits of Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso respectively.

It is believed that although Ndombele is valued by Lyon's hierarchy, the youngster could be allowed to leave this summer as it will help protect the future of academy star Houssem Aouar for at least another season.





Ndombele is a midfielder who boasts incredible athleticism, a trait which has become increasingly desirable following N'Golo Kanté's success at both Leicester City and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old made 50 appearances across all competitions last season, including 10 in the Europa League where he scored his only goal for the club against Spanish side Villarreal CF in the first knockout round of the competition.

Ndombele also claimed seven assists in Ligue 1 last season, helping Lyon finish in third place in the league table, just two points behind former champions AS Monaco.