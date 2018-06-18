WATCH: Ex-Liverpool Star John Arne Riise Tries Beer for the First Time & His Reaction Is Priceless

The life of a Premier League footballer is undoubtedly a privileged one. However, players must make huge sacrifices in order to succeed.

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise took his job very seriously, and was always a model professional. He did everything possible to keep his body in top physical condition, including sacrificing beer.

However, he took a break from football in 2016, citing a loss of passion for the game as the root of his decision. He finally allowed himself to relax his strict diet plan, and finally tried beer for the first time, with his wife capturing his first sip.

It's clear that Riise was not exactly a fan of the alcoholic drink. His revolted expression can be used as justification as to why he was never tempted by beer in his past.

Riise began his senior career with Norwegian side Aalesund in 1996, and he joined Monaco only two years later. He was a key part of their side who won the Ligue 1 in 2000, attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs as a result.

Liverpool were the team to win the race for Riise, and it was here that Riise enjoyed the best spell of his career.

Over seven years, Riise represented Liverpool 348 times. Primarily a left back, he was often deployed at left midfield for Liverpool, due to his incredible stamina and technical ability. He scored 31 goals and assisted a further 13 during his time at Anfield.

After eventually falling out of favour at Liverpool, he joined Roma. His time in Rome was impressive, and he earned a move back to the Premier League with Fulham in 2011.

The final years of his career saw Riise play in Cyprus, Norway and India, but he will forever be remembered for his time at Liverpool.