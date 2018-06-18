West Ham United Reportedly Close in on Big Money Move for Highly Rated Ligue 1 Defender

West Ham are close to completing the signing of Toulouse's highly rated central defender Issa Diop.



Sky Sports revealed on their Twitter that the defender is due to arrive in London today to have his medical ahead of a proposed £21.9m switch to the London Stadium, with Manuel Pellegrini set to make his first signing since officially being named as West Ham manager



Fans are demanding a central defender to come in with the experienced James Collins departing the club in the summer, and it looks as though the club have identified the man they wish to fill the boots of the Welshman.



It had previously been reported that the likes of Sevilla, Everton, Fulham and RB Leipzig were all interested in signing the youngster, however it looks as though the east London club have won the race for the Frenchman with a deal imminent.



After coming up through the youth ranks at Toulouse, Diop has played three seasons with the senior side - making 77 Ligue 1 appearances - and has become one of the hottest prospects in French football in recent years.



He has represented France at every youth level from the Under-16 side to the Under-21s, winning the European Under-19 Championship in 2016, and has been tipped to earn a senior call up very soon.

Pellegrini will be determined to keep West Ham away from the struggles they suffered with last season, and will want to guide them up towards the other end of the table like they'd showed signs of doing just two seasons ago. It looks set to be a busy summer at the London Stadium with both arrivals and departures from the club expected.