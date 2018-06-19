100 Million Strong: Egyptian King Mohamed Salah Is Here to Create This Summer

Mo Salah's meteoric rise to the top has been one closely followed. A failure at Chelsea, Serie A took him under their wing. During that time, the winger honed in on his ability before another bite of the cherry with Liverpool. One year later, he's conquered the Premier League, conquered the Champions League, and now it's the World Cup's turn.

We all anticipated it - a Salah masterclass against the Uruguayan's only three weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Real Madrid. The game came too soon for the pacy wide man, but against host nation Russia, it's set to be a different story.

Egypt will feel aggrieved to have conceded to a late Jose Gimenez header on Friday. Having put in a strong shift against Luis Suarez and Co, but what's done is done, and they move on to the next game.

Host nation Russia will be looking to build on a brilliant 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia by overcoming Egypt. However, Salah will be back.

With the hopes and dreams of 100 million Egyptians behind him, Salah will be looking to upset the Russians. Arguably, Egypt have played their toughest group game already - and wins over Tuesday night's opponents and Saudi Arabia will see them through to the Round of 16.

Salah's ready to be the leading man his country needs. Here to create, he took Liverpool from Champions League minnows to minutes away from lifting the trophy. Why can't he do something similar this summer? The World Cup is full of magic, and so is Salah's left boot.