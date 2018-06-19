6 of the Wildest Celebrations Ever Seen in Football

Scoring a goal is the hardest part of football. Consequently, when you do happen to see the net ripple, the release can be extremely joyous, as many a footballer have found out over the years.

The levels of jubilation can vary depending on how significant the strike is, or depending on the passion of the scorer. Whatever the reason, a wild celebration makes great viewing for us all - unless your team is on the receiving end of it that is.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the wildest celebrations ever seen in football...

Marco Tardelli v West Germany

Steve Powell/GettyImages

When you score a goal for your country, you would do well to not celebrate with sheer, uncontrollable emotion. So when Marco Tardelli bagged for his beloved Italy in the 1982 World Cup final, his celebration was understandably jubilant and so, so fun to watch.

After scoring the goal that almost every child dreams of scoring, Tardelli looked shocked, as if even he himself couldn't believe what he had just done.

He ran around the pitch with no clear destination in mind, fists pumping, eyes widened, screaming wildly. It has become one of football's most famous images, and rightly so.

Sir Alex Ferguson vs Sheffield Wednesday

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Losing 1-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday with just minutes remaining, Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson's title hopes were hanging by a thread. So, when Steve Bruce bagged a quickfire double to keep their dreams alive, Ferguson and Brian Kidd understandably let their emotions get the better of them.

The pair leapt out of their seats, jumping joyfully into the air; Kidd even sunk to his knees on the pitch as if his life depended on getting a result that day. Their celebrations were justified, however, as Bruce's second goal proved the catalyst for an era of dominance in England for the Red Devils.

Stuart Pearce vs Spain

Mark Sandten/GettyImages

After missing a crucial penalty against West Germany in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, Stuart Pearce had to live with his demons for almost six years with little chance of redemption after Graeme Le Saux took his place.

However, after an injury to Le Saux, Pearce was drafted back in to the Three Lions set-up for the EURO 1996 tournament. A dull quarter-final tie against Spain ended up going to a penalty shootout, where Pearce insisted on taking one and putting his demons to rest.

England's number three slotted it home, and proceeded to let six years of hurt out. Pearce screamed passionately whilst punching the air, so much that he was moved to tears; it has become a defining imagine in English footballing history.

Emmanuel Adebayor vs Arsenal

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

When Emmanuel Adebayor bagged against his former club Arsenal, one would expect a muted celebration in respect of his former employers. However, what the Gunners' travelling support didn't expect was to see their former Togolese forward sprint the entire pitch towards them and proceed to rub it right in their faces.

The celebration sparked wild scenes from the Manchester City home support, and has gone down as one of the best celebrations in Premier League history.

Ryan Giggs vs Arsenal

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

One of the best individual goals of all time was followed by what has also become one of the best and certainly wildest celebrations.

After Ryan Giggs picked up the ball inside his own half and proceeded to dribble past the entire Arsenal backline before rifling past David Seaman, the Welshman celebrated in ecstatic fashion.

Giggs ripped his shirt off, flinging it around his head as he ran around crazily. However, all we could focus on was the ape-like appearance of Giggsy's furry chest. Have a wax, mate.

Fabio Grosso vs Germany

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

In what was a fitting mirror image of Tardelli's 1982 celebration, Fabio Grosso perhaps went one better when he curled home a delicious opening goal against Germany in the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.

Penalties beckoned as extra time ticked away, but Grosso's goal saw him replicate Tardelli's expressive celebration. Fists pumping, eyes wide in disbelief, whilst screaming passionately. What made Grosso's perhaps a tiny bit better than Tardelli's, perhaps, was the entire team joined him in a heap on the ground, safe in the knowledge that their place in the final was all but secured.

Even Gianluigi Buffon ran the entire pitch to join in, and you can't blame him for wanting to get in on the act.

