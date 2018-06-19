Arsenal Agree Fee With Bayer Leverkusen Ahead of the Anticipated Arrival of Bernd Leno

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Speculation over the Germany international's future has been rife in recent weeks, but it now seems that the Emirates stadium is his expected destination this summer.

Interest in Leno has been high, and the likes of Napoli and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the stopper. However, having completed talks over personal details with the north London club, it appears that Leno's preference is under Unai Emery, and a deal could be completed any time soon.

Fee agreed between Arsenal & Bayer Leverkusen - Leno still needs to undergo a medical before #AFC can complete the signing, for a reported €22m (£19.2m) — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 19, 2018

According to BBC Sport reporter and Arsenal transfer news oracle David Ornstein, the Gunners have come to an agreement with Leverkusen on a fee that will see the north London club part ways with around £19m for the 26-year-old.

With personal terms sorted, and deal agreed with the selling club, all that's left now is for Leno to complete his medical with Arsenal. With the stopper being away in Russia for the World Cup this summer, the question of when a medical can take place is still unknown, but Leno's arrival now seems a case of when, rather than if.

Ornstein goes on to admit that he doesn't know whether Leno will replace Petr Cech or David Ospina at the club, but many will assume that he will come in as the first choice between the sticks - with calls for a successor to Cech being hurled for months now.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As for Lucas Torreira, a deal is not yet completed despite the wealth of reports last week claiming that the Uruguayan was all but an Arsenal player. Obviously, his attendance in Russia slows the process down.