Arsenal Confirm Changes to Their Backroom Staff as Unai Emery's Reign Begins

Arsenal have undergone a huge staffing overhaul following the arrival of Unai Emery. The Spaniard arrives into the Emirates guiding the team into the post-Wenger era, and has been allowed to bring his team with him to do so.





It's been heavily reported recently that the club has undergone serious change in terms of backroom staffing. Up until now, Arsenal have officially said very little regarding to overhaul of the team behind the curtain.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

However, that's now changed. Announced on the club's official website, a whole list of people have been relieved of their duties in north London; with Emery's own team coming in to replace them.

“Unai has a very strong and talented team and I’m delighted that they are joining us." said Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis.





"I’m also pleased that Steve Bould, Sal Bibbo and Darren Burgess will continue their work with us. As we go through this period of change, we need to retain some continuity and they have an important role to play.”

The list of personnel leaving the club is as follows: First team coaches Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Jens Lehmann, Gerry Peyton and Boro Primorac; Head of Medical Services, Colin Lewin; Physiotherapists Andy Rolls and Ben Ashworth; Osteopath Dr Philippe Boixel and Travel Manager Paul Johnson





“All these people have played a huge part in the club’s success and development over many years. We thank them for all their hard work and wish them all the best for the future," Gazidis continued.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

So, as is now obvious, it's not just the playing staff due for upheaval in the coming months. Welcome to the new Arsenal.