Brazil Complain to FIFA Over Lack of VAR Use in Switzerland Draw & Demand Clarification

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have written to FIFA to 'questioning the procedures adopted by the VAR' after feeling that two key decisions that went against them during Sunday's 1-1 World Cup draw with Switzerland should have been reversed by the technology.


Brazil were particularly upset that the video assistant referee team did not flag up a push in the back of Miranda by Swiss goalscorer Steven Zuber as he engineered the room to score the decisive equaliser from close range early in the second half.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Brazil also felt they should have had a penalty just under 25 minutes later when Gabriel Jesus was challenged by Manuel Akanji in the area without being penalised.

The letter, addressed to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and also directed to the attention of FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and FIFA Referee Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina, declared:

"These two (02) actions constitute, in the opinion of the CBF, clear errors of the referee, which thus should form part of the reviewable decisions that are analysed through the VAR, in accordance with the VAR Protocol."

The CBF have demanded to know whether Paolo Valeri, the video assistant referee for the game in question, suggested to on-field referee Cesar Ramos that the incidents in questions should be reviewed. They also want to know if Ramos had asked Valeri and the VAR team to look at the incidents, and what the communication between them was.

"CBF respectfully asks to be provided with the video and audio recordings from the VAR, all in order to verify what actually happened," the letter read.

Brazil captain Marcelo said after the game that on-field official Cesar had informed him that the VAR team were reviewing the footage after Zuber scored. Given that he then did not go over to the side of the pitch to review it himself, it is likely they saw no 'clear and obvious' error.

"Miranda's move, I'm not going to talk about the referee, but he said they were checking. He did not want to look at the big screen, but it is not an excuse for the draw," Marcelo told Globo.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

VAR has been well used on a number of occasions during this World Cup, most recently awarding the decisive penalty to Sweden in their narrow win over South Korea on Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)