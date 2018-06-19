'Brilliant Prospect': Don Hutchison Claims He Told West Ham to Sign Highly Rated Everton Target

Former West Ham player Don Hutchison has revealed on Twitter that he told the club to sign wantaway Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins a year and a half ago. Back then, the 23-year-old wasn't so well known as he is now, but he looks an unlikely arrival at the London Stadium this summer.

Martins is currently locked in a legal battle with his current Portuguese employers. Following a training ground attack as a result of Sporting's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League, a host of players have sued to cancel their contracts at the club - Gelson included.

As a result, he's now one of the most sought after players in Europe, and the most recent link with his name comes in the form of Everton - alongside Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

However, it could potentially have been different if West Ham had listened to Don Hutchsinson a year and a half ago.

Learning of the Toffees' interest in Gelson, Hutchison took to Twitter to rave about the Portuguese international - who's currently away in Russia for the World Cup.

I’m reading Everton might be signing Sporting Lisbon Gelson Martins.

Another player I told West Ham about 18months ago.

Brilliant young prospect! Buy out clause of 40million Euros. — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) June 19, 2018

That €40m release clause may not be needed in the coming weeks. Many expect Gelson to be freed of his contract soon, and the player will become a free agent; clear to sign for whichever side he wishes to for absolutely nothing.

The other names included in Sporting's wantaways arrive as Rui Patricio (who has already been confirmed as a Wolves player), William Carvalho (believed to be en route to Inter) and Bas Dost.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

It's going to be an intriguing few months surrounding the club.