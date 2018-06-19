'Can't Compute': Fans Are Shocked By What Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Has Done to His Hair

Fans have reacted with shock following Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's appearance at the World Cup as a BBC pundit.

The former Blues striker was showcasing his skills as an analyst as well as his new hairstyle - or lack of it. Instead of the long, dark locks which he sported whilst playing in the Premier League, the 40-year-old had a shining dome on display or, simply put, his bald head.

Drogba actually decided to shave his head back in December, but it's been a while since he appeared in the Premier League spotlight, and some fans are experiencing their first glimpse at the new hairdo:

My brain can’t compute a bald Drogba https://t.co/rLqLeOVWfc — Johnny Balls (@thagreatbaldino) June 13, 2018

can’t believe Drogba is bald. My childhood is officially over. — Chubbziano (@SChubbz) June 16, 2018

Drogba isn’t drogba when he’s bald — zack 🍄 (@ZackDenniss) June 16, 2018

I'm trying really hard to watch this punditry, however, I can't stop looking at Drogba's bald head. What has he done?! 😭 #WorldCup #FRAAUS — Kate Hewitt (@katehewittx) June 16, 2018

First observation of the day. Didier Drogba looks weird bald. — Steven Mill (@stevenmill) June 16, 2018

Bald Drogba is freaking me out! — Ian Young ⚽️🎬📖📱 (@ianyoungkop) June 16, 2018

Still can’t get over bald drogba 😂😂😂😂 just doesn’t look like him at all — Chich (@blairmcmillan96) June 16, 2018

Drogba arrived at Chelsea from French side Marseille in 2004 for a fee worth £24m. The former Ivory Coast international spent eight years at Stamford Bridge, scoring a total of 164 goals in 381 appearances and helping the Blues clinch three Premier League titles, two League Cups, four FA Cups and one Champions League trophy.

He left Stamford Bridge as a free agent in 2012 and was quickly snapped up by Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, but left the next season to join Galatasaray on a one-and-a-half-year deal. He helped the Lions clinch the Turkish League title before he made his return to Stamford Bridge in 2014, but left to join MLS side Montreal Impact the following summer.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

In 2017, he signed for USL side Phoenix Rising FC as the first ever player-owner in football history. So far, He's made a total of 16 appearances for the second-tier American side, scoring eleven goals.