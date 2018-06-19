Chelsea Reach 'Total Agreement' With New Manager as Antonio Conte Compensation Decided

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Chelsea are on the verge of appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, having reached a 'total agreement' with the Italian over a deal to take over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. 

Negotiations have dragged on for some time, with Sarri still technically under contract at Napoli despite the Serie A runners up appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their manager and Chelsea yet to dispose of Conte. 

The Blues have finally agreed a deal with the Italian side for the release of Sarri - reported by CalcioNapoli24 to be worth around €5m - after the 59-year-old agreed a two year deal with the west Londoners with the option of a one year extension. 

The only kink still to be worked out is the compensation due to Antonio Conte, who still has a year left on his £9m-a-year deal in west London and is unlikely to make things either easy or cheap for his employers - with the Mail reporting that a £9.5m agreement could be close.

Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League under Conte's supervision last season, a dramatic comedown from their title-winning heroics just 12 months ago and enough to see the end of the Italian's reign - particularly given off-field tensions over transfer policy. 

Gianfranco Zola is expected to come in alongside Sarri as sporting director, to act as something of a barrier between the Napoli man and the Blues' board - with Sarri notoriously reluctant to be involved in transfer dealings. 

Sarri has never managed outside of Italy in his career, winning the Serie A Manager of the Year award in the 2016/17 season but never getting his hands on major silverware with any of his teams. 

