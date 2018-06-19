Colombia was one of the stories of the last World Cup, and the 2014 quarterfinalists will look to get their 2018 run off to a strong start when they face Japan in Saransk, Russia.

James Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner in 2014, sits on the bench as he couldn't overcome a slight calf injury and be ready to start in the opener. Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado start however, while a young defense anchored by Barcelona's Yerry Mina and Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez offers fresh blood for Jose Pekerman's side.

Japan, meanwhile, is led by a veteran cast back for another go on the World Cup stage. Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki are hoping to bring the Samurai Blue to a third knockout stage showing in the last five World Cups, but the side enters amid some turmoil. Coach Vahid Halilhodzic was fired two months before the start of the World Cup, with Akira Nishino filling in and looking to keep things together.

An incredible start to this match as Carlos Sanchez was sent off due to stopping a clear one-on-one opportunity by extending his arm.

What a horrible start to the World Cup for Colombia 🇨🇴. Great save by Ospina, but PK for Japan and red card for Sanchez pic.twitter.com/NHu5IlV8mW — World Cup 18 (@Footy_Football_) June 19, 2018

As a result, Shinji Kagawa scored the penalty and Colombia were forced to play with 10 men after four minutes of play. It was the second fastest sending off in the history of the tournament.

Kagawa scores from the penalty spot. Japan lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/U9daFmqJW6 — Nabeel Hashmi (@HashmeNabeel) June 19, 2018

After the penalty, Radamel Falcao had a fantastic chance to equalize but his attempt inside the box went straight into the hands of the stopper. Regardless, the sending off gave Colombia a bigger incentive to push regardless of the numerical disadvantage.

Japan, however, had the luxury of testing its patience, controlling the movement while looking for a second goal. In the 30th minute, Jose Pekerman replaced Juan Cuadrado with Boca Juniors' star Wilmar Barrios with the hope of strenghtening the midfield after losing Sanchez earlier. The truth was that Los Cafeteros were completely disjointed as the red card totally shook them.

In the 38th minute, Juan Quintero had a great chance to make it 1-1 and his beautiful freekick went under the wall and sneaked in. It was a great way to end the half as Colombia entered the dressing room with a new sense of belief despite playing with 10 men.

Quintero with a stunning goal, the GK didn't expect that all ingenious.#COLJPN #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/f6rDMwrd93 — World Cup Goals (@FIFAWCGoals) June 19, 2018

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Girona), Yerry Mina (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Mónaco), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sevilla)

Manager: Jose Pekerman

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)

Manager: Akira Nishino