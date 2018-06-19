Conflicting Reports Claim Real Madrid Could Move for Thibaut Courtois While Alisson Saga Rumbles On

The hunt for an eventual outcome to Alisson Becker's future at club level rages on as the Brazil stopper looks to his next World Cup group game against Costa Rica. Real Madrid seem to be the only side that are yet to be priced out of a move for the 25-year-old, but conflicting reports are causing confusion as to what is actually happening.

The two teams fighting it out for Alisson at the start of summer came in the form of Madrid and Liverpool. Los Blancos are after a man to replace the unreliable Keylor Navas between the sticks at the Bernabeu, whereas Jurgen Klopp had seemingly lost faith in Loris Karius following his Champions League final blunders.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

But now, with Liverpool exploring other options after giving up in the pursuit of Alisson, it looks as though Madrid have a free swing at signing their man. However, it's all getting a little confusing.

According to CadenaSER, Real will move on from their hunt for Alisson if Roma refuse to budge on their €80m asking price for the keeper. Instead, The Spaniards will look to sign Thibaut Courtois - a player they believed could be bought for half the price considering his contract situation at Chelsea.

The Belgian only has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and Los Blancos feel as though this could make for a great bargaining chip - playing on Chelsea's refusal to let him go for nothing next summer.

However, Marca claims that Madrid president Florentino Perez will push ahead in his plans to sign Alisson by tempting Roma with a €60m bid. The report suggests that both teams will be willing to negotiate a deal.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Perez is said to be fed up of Navas, and is desperate to sign a replacement as soon as he can. Personal details with the Brazilian have reportely been concluded already, with just the fee still to negotiate.