Germany Midfielder Insists He is 'Really Happy' at Man City Amid Interest From Barça

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Germany international İlkay Gündoğan has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer, insisting that he is 'really happy' with life at Manchester City.

Reports last week suggested that Gündoğan was being eyed by officials in Catalonia as a long-term replacement for their departing midfielder Andrés Iniesta, who will officially join Japanese side Vissel Kobe on July 1.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

But the 27-year-old has offered Manchester City fans comfort after claiming that he is already thinking about winning silverware at the Etihad next season, adding that a decision over his future at the club was out of his hands.

"I have plenty of time on my current contract, two years to go," Gündoğan told Arab News. "But it also depends on the club if they want me to stay. Everyone can see and feel I am really happy here.

"With the way we play, with the people around me, in the city, in the community, I really enjoy it here and really enjoy my life. I’m happy.

"It was great to win the Premier League title, but there are plenty of things still to achieve.

"We are committed to this every year at City, not just the players, but the coaching staff, to try to win the biggest trophies.

"That’s what we will be trying to do next season and the season after."

Gündoğan has made 64 appearances for Manchester City since moving to the Etihad in 2016, ending a five-year spell with German outfit Borussia Dortmund for €27m. The midfielder has become one of the club's most vital players over the last 12 months and he was an undervalued part of their incredible title-winning squad last season.

