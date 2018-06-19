Hector Bellerin Named as One of Unai Emery's 5 'Untouchables' at Arsenal as New Regime Takes Shape

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Hector Bellerin has been named as one of Unai Emery's five 'untouchable' players at the Emirates, as the new Arsenal manager prepares to trim the deadwood from his squad. 

Jack Wilshere is one of the players who looks set to leave this summer after being told he is not guaranteed a starting place, but the Mirror report that Spain international Bellerin is one of a handful of players who will not be moved on at any cost. 

The right-back has been linked with moves away from north London over the past couple of summers, with Manchester United and Juventus reportedly interested in his services despite a lack of progression to fulfil his early potential. 

The other names on Emery's five man list have not been named, although a new long-term deal for Granit Xhaka last week would appear to indicate that the much maligned Swiss midfielder could feature. 

Xhaka is currently at the World Cup with his national team - unlike Bellerin, who was passed over for Dani Carvajal and Álvaro Odriozola, with Nacho and Cesar Azpilicueta preferred by Julen Lopetegui as versatile backup options. 


The Mirror speculate that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's January transfers could mean that they are part of the 'unsellable' core, with Alexandre Lacazette the man named to potentially fill out the list. 

The Gunners are expected to add to their squad in the coming days and weeks, with a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos close - as well as swoops for Uruguay international Lucas Torreira and Germany's Bernd Leno. 

