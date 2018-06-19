International Teammate of Man Utd & Juventus Target Offers Advice as Transfer Speculation Mounts

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been offered some sage advice by an international teammate, as rumours linking him with a number of Europe's top clubs continues to mount. 

The young Lazio star is currently at the World Cup with Serbia, his team sitting atop Group E after a win over Costa Rica and Switzerland's surprise draw with Brazil, and teammate Dusan Tadic has advised him to keep his head down - dubbing him 'the future of Serbian football'.

Milinkovic-Savic has most notably need linked with Manchester United this summer, although the Premier League side's impending move for Fred means that a switch is unlikely to go through just yet, and Tadic hailed the 'clever' midfielder amidst the rumours. 

Quoted by the Manchester Evening News, he said: "He is a good player, he is young. He can learn a lot of things but he has a big talent. He has the capacity to go far. That’s it. He is the future of Serbian football.

"I say to him to just be calm and work smart and he does. He needs to work for his team and then after he can show his qualities. I think he is a clever guy. He is a good boy and he just needs to keep his head calm [despite the rumours]. There is a big future for him."

The 23-year-old will next be in action on Friday evening against Switzerland as the Serbs look to secure their passage to the last 16 for the first time as an independent nation, having failed to make it beyond the group stage in 2010 and failing to qualify for the tournament at all four years later. 

Juventus have also been credited with interest in Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks.

