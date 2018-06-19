English midfielder Jack Wilshere has confirmed he will be leaving Arsenal upon the expiration of his contract later this month.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the last 17 years as part of the London side will finally call curtains on his career at the Emirates, insisting that he has been forced to make an exit after holding talks with new manager Unai Emery.

Wilshere's injury history prompted the club to offer him reduced pay along with performance-based add-ons, which he claims he was willing to accept as long as he could be guaranteed regular minutes next season.

However, after learning that was not to be the case, he has decided to try elsewhere, with several clubs understood to be interested in obtaining his signature.

"I can confirm that I will be leaving Arsenal Football club when my contract expires at the end of June," he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

"Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager, Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision that I have due to purely footballing reasons.

"My intention throughout these discussions has always been to remain an Arsenal player.

"I have been on the books at Arsenal for 17 years and have always felt part of the fabric of the club. Such was my desire to stay that I had in fact agreed to sign a financially reduced contract in order to commit my future to the club.

"However, following my meeting with the new manager I was made aware that although the reduced contract offer remained, it was made clear to me that my playing time would be significantly reduced should I decide to stay."

Wilshere, who has spent a season on loan at Bournemouth in recent times, has emerged as a target for the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace. It's also expected that he will be receiving offers from clubs outside of England this summer as his quality when healthy is near unrivalled.

The player did not make England's World Cup squad this year, with his reduced playing time an obvious factor in Gareth Southgate's decision. But he will hope that a move elsewhere, coupled with prolonged physical fitness, could see him represent his country again at the very soonest.