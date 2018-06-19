Jens Lehmann Hits Back at Arsenal Following His Departure From the Club's Backroom Staff

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has left the London side yet again, having announced his departure through his official Twitter account.

The 48-year-old played for the Gunners as a goalkeeper from 2003 to 2008, returning in 2011 for a very brief stint after being convinced to come out of retirement when the club got hit with a keeper injury crisis.

Dear #Arsenal Fans , I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again. It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant-coaches. But the attitude from our 2004-group is not needed there anymore. — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) June 19, 2018

Last summer, Lehmann rejoined Arsenal as an assistant coach. But after just one season working with the team, he exits again, with new boss Unai Emery having his backroom staff confirmed.

"Dear Arsenal Fans, I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again," he posted via Twitter on Tuesday. "It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant-coaches. But the attitude from our 2004-group is not needed there anymore."

Meanwhile, Pablo Villanueva has been appointed as a first-team coach and Lehmann's replacement, while Juan Carlos Carcedo has joined Steve Bould as one of Emery's assistants.

A statement on Arsenal's website reads: "Unai will be joined by First Team Assistant Head Coach, Juan Carlos Carcedo; First Team Assistant Head Coach, Steve Bould; First Team Coach, Pablo Villanueva; Director of High Performance, Darren Burgess; Strength and Conditioning Coach, Julen Masach; Goalkeeping Coach, Javi Garcia; Goalkeeping Coach, Sal Bibbo and Data/Video Analyst, Victor Manas.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"First team coaches Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Jens Lehmann, Gerry Peyton and Boro Primorac; Head of Medical Services, Colin Lewin; Physiotherapists Andy Rolls and Ben Ashworth; Osteopath Dr Philippe Boixel and Travel Manager Paul Johnson have left the club."

Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis thanked all departing members of staff for their hard work, wishing them well in any future endeavours.