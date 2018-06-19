Lazio Plotting Move for Leicester Winger as Replacement for West Ham-Bound Felipe Anderson

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Serie A side Lazio have reportedly shown an interest in signing out-of-favour Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

According to Corriere dello Sport , the Italian club are keen to sign the the England Under-21 international and have been quoted a fee in the region of £20m by the Foxes.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Lazio will also have to match the wingers £2.6m wages, however this is unlikely to prove too much of a stumbling block for the Italian giants. The most surprising aspect of the report is Leicester's apparent willingness to let the youngster move on, given the promise he has occasionally shown since joining Leicester from Birmingham City for £3.7m in 2016.


Leicester have previously rejected offers for the 21-year-old, who until the appointment of Claude Puel, was struggling for significant game time under both Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare.

Lazio are in the market for a winger, with Felipe Anderson's future at the Biancocelesti increasingly uncertain amid interest from West Ham. But with Leicester currently preparing for the departure of Riyad Mahrez, the Midlands club are under no pressure to sell, unless the money on offer is too good to refuse.

At the tender age of 21, Gray has already made 179 senior club appearances and would offer Lazio a player who possesses experience beyond his years. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

However question marks have been raised over the youngsters tendency to go missing in big games, whilst his goal return has also been underwhelming, having scored only seven goals for the Foxes over the past two seasons.

