Leicester Attacker's Agent Says There's a 50% Chance of Him Joining Galatasaray Amid Rife Exit Talks

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Ahmed Musa's agent has confirmed that the player is currently engaged in negotiations with Turkish side Galatasaray.

The Super Lig champions are hot on the heels of the Leicester City forward, who spent the second half of the season on loan with Russian outfit CSKA Moscow, but are unable to purchase him outright due to warnings from UEFA over Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Musa recently set tongues wagging after liking a few tweets from fans urging him to head over to Turkey and sign for Galatasaray.

His agent, William D’avila, recently spoke to Radyospor and revealed the player is yet to make up his mind over the move but that there's a 50% chance of him making the switch this summer.

 “Yes, we are in talks with Galatasaray," D'avila said, in quotes transcribed by Ajansspor. "They are a huge club who’ll play in the Champions League. So why not? The transfer is possible.”

“Musa has offers from other clubs but he’s keen on playing for Galatasaray. We are currently working on a loan deal with an option to buy. He’ll make a decision soon. I think we can say there’s a 50% chance of Musa joining the club.”

Galatasaray officials are said to be planning to head to England in the hopes of wrapping things up with the Foxes, but Musa's agent has suggested that a transfer will be contingent on whatever the player decides.

PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is currently in Russia on World Cup duty with the Super Eagles, who have lost their opening match in the tournament. But they will hope to make up when they face Iceland in their second group game.

