Liverpool Fans Urge Reds to Chase Deal for England Defender Following Solid World Cup Showing

Liverpool ̶s̶c̶o̶u̶t̶s̶ fans have been keeping a close eye on players at the 2018 World Cup and have admittedly done well in their quest to identify new talent for the Anfield side.





Ever since the club signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, there has been an outcry for the signing of another centre-back to partner up with the towering Dutchman from the support.

And with England beating Tunisia 2-1 on Monday, a certain Leicester City defender stepped up to make them take notice.

Harry Maguire, who only joined the Foxes last summer from Championship outfit Hull City, was impressive throughout last season. And in his first World Cup, the defender has given a solid account of himself, also providing the telling touch for Harry Kane's late header.

Reds fans have urged the club to sign the defender in the past, but yesterday's performance seemed to have confirmed their ambitions.

Below are some of their reactions from Twitter:

Harry maguire for #lfc anyone — Tommy Laven (@tommyboomertroy) June 18, 2018

I think #LFC should be looking at Harry Maguire in the transfer market. He’s familiar with playing alongside Robertson and he’s a beast — SamboLFC (@SamKing13147322) June 18, 2018

I’d love to see Harry Maguire at Liverpool next season #LFC — Allez Allez Allez!! (@Harjit_S_) June 18, 2018

#lfc #maguire I’d go for him to partner vvd confident on ball good at corners too and english — gunster (@markeymark71) June 18, 2018

“It is really important for us to show that character," the defender said after his impressive performance. "We have proved to ourselves that we can recover from setbacks and that is something we can take with us into the rest of the tournament."