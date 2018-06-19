Man City Star Plays Down Talk of Spain Retirement But Admits This Could Be His Last World Cup

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has admitted that his appearances with the national team in Russia this summer could be the last time he features for Spain at a World Cup finals.

But the 32-year-old dismissed speculation that he was already thinking about hanging his boots up with La Roja after the tournament this summer, adding that he doesn't have an 'expiry date' despite rumours over his international future.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Silva has come into the tournament this summer as a Premier League champion after playing a vital, yet understated, part in Manchester City's success last season - the third league title of his eight-year spell at the Etihad.





The veteran midfielder will be hoping that Spain can reclaim the World Cup this summer but their attempts to snatch the trophy back off Germany took a dent when Cristiano Ronaldo rescued an unlikely point for Portugal in their first match of Group B.

No coincidence that Spain have lost control of the midfield ever since a certain David Silva left the field of play — Tony Walker (@tonythemanc) June 15, 2018

And although Silva is adamant that his international retirement isn't on the horizon, he admits that his appearance in Russia this summer will be his last at a World Cup.

"Do you see me in another World Cup? I'm enjoying playing football with the team at this moment but I don't believe I'll play at another World Cup," Silva told Marca ahead of Spain's must-win clash against Iran this week.

"As qualification for the tournament in Russia went on I have felt better and better," he added over his future with La Roja. "Of course, I'm older, but I don't have an expiry date.

"I'm not thinking about retirement and for as long as I feel this way I will continue to be available for selection. I've always been mentally strong, otherwise, I wouldn't have been around this long, when I feel that I'm not contributing I'll raise my hand and say so."

Silva has a contract with Manchester City until 2020 but the club are already eyeing long-term alternatives to their ageing playmaker.

It is suggested that Pep Guardiola is closing in on Napoli star Jorginho, a deal which is now believed to be imminent after the sporting directors at both clubs reached an agreement over the move.