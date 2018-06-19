Man Utd Legend Eric Cantona Imitates Neymar's New Haircut By Putting Spaghetti on His Head

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has hilariously mocked Brazilian star Neymar's new haircut, following Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland. 

Throughout his career, Neymar Jr. has sported a large variety of haircuts, some good, some bad, and some just downright ugly. But fans were shocked when Brazilian playmaker sported an unruly mop of blonde hair for his nation's World Cup opener against Switzerland.

Fans online were quick to mock the midfielder's new blonde curls, with many comparing it to spaghetti.

Never one to miss out on a joke, former French international turned actor Eric Cantona posted a picture of himself on Instagram with spaghetti on his head, with the caption ''Neymar style...spaghetti el dente.''

In the past, the gruff and likeable Frenchmen has questioned Neymar's love of the game, especially in the wake of his move to Paris Saint-Germain, stating: 


''When you're  25-years-old and you've played with Brazil and Barcelona, you have to ask yourself a little what you're doing in France, where you will play against Guingamp and Amiens.'' Cantona told Yahoo Sport.

Neymar's Brazil side will be hoping to improve after their opening match draw with Switzerland. The Brazilians started the match brightly, helped by a sensational goal from Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. However, Brazil couldn't capitalise and let the Swiss back into the match when Steven Zuber headed home an equaliser in the 50th minute. Brazil take on Costa Rica in their second match, in St. Petersburg, on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)