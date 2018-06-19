Man Utd Legend Eric Cantona Imitates Neymar's New Haircut By Putting Spaghetti on His Head

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has hilariously mocked Brazilian star Neymar's new haircut, following Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Throughout his career, Neymar Jr. has sported a large variety of haircuts, some good, some bad, and some just downright ugly. But fans were shocked when Brazilian playmaker sported an unruly mop of blonde hair for his nation's World Cup opener against Switzerland.

Fans online were quick to mock the midfielder's new blonde curls, with many comparing it to spaghetti.

Never one to miss out on a joke, former French international turned actor Eric Cantona posted a picture of himself on Instagram with spaghetti on his head, with the caption ''Neymar style...spaghetti el dente.''

In the past, the gruff and likeable Frenchmen has questioned Neymar's love of the game, especially in the wake of his move to Paris Saint-Germain, stating:





''When you're 25-years-old and you've played with Brazil and Barcelona, you have to ask yourself a little what you're doing in France, where you will play against Guingamp and Amiens.'' Cantona told Yahoo Sport.

Neymar's Brazil side will be hoping to improve after their opening match draw with Switzerland. The Brazilians started the match brightly, helped by a sensational goal from Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. However, Brazil couldn't capitalise and let the Swiss back into the match when Steven Zuber headed home an equaliser in the 50th minute. Brazil take on Costa Rica in their second match, in St. Petersburg, on Friday.