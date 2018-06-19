Mexico Boss Juan Carlos Osorio is Building Back the Trust of El Tri's Fans

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Two years ago, Mexico fans were calling for head coach Juan Carlos Osorio to be fired immediately after receiving a 7-0 beat down from Chile in the Copa América quarter finals. 


Today, Osorio is revered as a hero for leading his team to a 1-0 shutout against Germany - a strong team that had not lost a World Cup opening match in 36 years...until Sunday night. 

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

The devastating loss to Chile in 2016 left Mexico with a chip on their shoulder as the world of football had not considered El Tri a competitive team since, but last night changed the public perception of how capable this squad really is.


Osorio and his players completed a series of brilliant counter-attack plays. Despite only having four shots on goal compared to Germany's nine, Mexico set up many quality chances and were playing with aggression throughout the entire 90 minutes.


Despite all of the criticism Osorio has received over the past two years, the support from his players has never wavered. Centre-back Rafa Marquez made it clear after the game that this win for Mexico was a group effort that Osorio had a large hand in. 

The veteran defender has a strong relationship with his coach. Osorio has raved many times about Marquez's leadership skills and character, stating how much of an asset he is to this team both on and off the field.

'Play with the love of winning and not the fear of losing' were the words Osorio told his players before the match. Judging by the stout defence that Mexico displayed as the game progressed, Osorio's players took heed of his message. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa played an enormous role in this match, stopping all nine shots on goal with multiple diving saves to end with a clean sheet.

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Defeating the reigning world champions is no small feat, but it is critical for Osorio and his team to keep their foot on the gas and ensure they do not become complacent as they get ready for their next match against South Korea. Mexico must keep a close eye on attacker Son Heung-min if they hope to stifle yet another team.

