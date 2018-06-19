Newcastle Fans React as Club Makes Audacious Bid for Juventus Midfielder

Newcastle fans have reacted to reports that the club have submitted a bid for Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.

Rafa Benitez is desperate to add some quality to his squad as he struggles with the club's hierarchy for additional funds to use on transfers. But the news that the Magpies are targeting the Italian international has excited the Toon Army.

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/GettyImages

According to TuttoMercato, the 25-year-old is the subject of a £11.4m offer from the Tyneside club - Newcastle are keen to replace Mikel Merino who has been heavily linked with a return to his native Spain.

Italian champions Juventus are thought to be holding out for closer to £17.5m for Sturaro, who still has three years remaining on his current deal with the Bianconeri.

However, it is looking likely that the two clubs will come to an agreement over a fee, with the price set to be closer to the £15m mark.

Sturaro has struggled for game time at Juventus this season, registering just 19 appearances for Massimo Allegri's side.

Newcastle fans are clearly eager to see their club complete a deal for the Italian midfielder, with many making their feelings felt on Twitter. Here are a few of the best reactions to the news...

@sturaro_stefano NUFC 🏴🏳️



Swap the ⚫⚪ of Juve for the ⚫⚪ of Newcastle! — Burnsie ⚽🏴 NUFC 🏳️⚽ (@BenArfaChance) June 17, 2018

Reports this evening from Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato claim that #NUFC have made a bid of around £11.5m for Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro, who is out of favour at the club.



He is amazing get him signed — Chris (@GeordiesBigToe) June 17, 2018

At least we're trying to bid for players now, its progress from just expressing interest, albeit very littlw progress — Louis McGivern (@Lmcg654) June 17, 2018

Sturaro only featured in 12 Serie A matches last term, but that hasn't stopped the Magpies faithful from eagerly awaiting positive transfer news surrounding the Italian.