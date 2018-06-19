Newcastle Set to Revive Interest in Liverpool Striker After Missing Out on Him in January

Newcastle are apparently set to revive their interest in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge after missing out on the England international in January, according to the Chronicle.

Rafael Benitez appears keen to add to his forward options this summer, and could move for the man that appeared set to move to St James' Park in the January transfer window, before Sturridge snubbed a move to the North East in favour of West Brom, leaving Newcastle to sign Islam Slimani from Leicester instead.

Like so much of his career however, Sturridge's time at the Hawthorns was blighted by injury, making six appearances for the Baggies as they suffered relegation for the Premier League, with the 28-year-old failing to score during that time.

After failing down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings at Anfield, Sturridge's future appears to lie away from the 2018 Champions League finalists, with the club apparently placing a £15m price-tag on the former Manchester City and Chelsea forward.

Despite his retched luck with injury, Sturridge proved during his time with Liverpool that he can score goals if he remains fit. Netting 64 times in 133 games for the Reds, his best season came in 2013/14, when he finished second in the Premier League goal-scoring charts behind Luis Suarez with 21 goals.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Sturridge remains one of a number of targets on Newcastle's radar, with Swansea's Jordan Ayew the latest striker linked with a move to St James' Park, as Benitez looks ahead to the upcoming season.