Newcastle & Southampton Weigh Up Moves for Belgian Winger After Huddersfield Launch Bid

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Huddersfield Town have submitted a £13m offer to sign Belgium international Anthony Limbombe this summer but the Terriers will face competition for his signature from domestic rivals Newcastle United and Southampton, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has come off the back of another fantastic season with Club Brugge where he scored six goals and claimed seven assists across all competitions.

MB Media/GettyImages

Limbombe only moved to the Belgian city of Bruges in 2016 but following consecutive stand out campaigns at the Jan Breydel Stadium, the former star at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen has earned himself a call-up to Roberto Martinez's national team.

Het Laatste Nieuws journalist Kristof Terreur has reported that Limbombe has been attracting a lot of interest from clubs across Europe this summer, with Premier League side Huddersfield testing the waters by offering Club Brugge £13m for their star forward.

Newcastle are also considering a move after Kenedy's loan move to St James' Park expired at the end of the season, while Southampton are interested as speculation surrounding the future of Sofiane Boufal continues to circulate.

German clubs Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the winger this summer, with the latter expected to see talisman Emil Forsberg leave the Red Bull Arena ahead of the new campaign. Additionally, French giants Marseille are interested in signing Limbombe.

Newcastle are also said to be interested in meeting the release clause of former Arsenal midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup this summer, while Southampton have been forced to look elsewhere in the transfer market after seemingly missing out on the signing of Norwich star James Maddison.

