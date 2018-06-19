Neymar Leaves Practice With Ankle Injury, Expected To Train Before Costa Rica Match

Brazil's star winced in pain when he walked off the field on Tuesday.

By Chris Chavez
June 19, 2018

Neymar was forced to leave Brazil's training session in Sochi early on Tuesday with a sore ankle, according to team officials.

Brazil is coming off a 1–1 draw with Switzerland in its opening match of the 2018 World Cup. Brazil will play Costa Rica on Friday at Saint Petersburg Stadium. 

Neymar told Brazilian media that there was nothing to worry about, and he is expected to return to training on Wednesday. Video at training captured the incident, which appeared to come in a routine exercise with his teammates.

Neymar recently returned from a fractured metatarsal suffered while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League match in February. He missed the remainder of the season and just returned to action in a friendly vs. Croatia in which he scored a goal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)