The World Cup group stage continues when Poland takes on Senegal in a Group H showdown.

The matchup presents a marquee individual showdown between Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and Senegal center back Kalidou Koulibaly. With Colombia and Japan the other teams in Group H, it's shaping up to be one of the more balanced quartets in the competition.

This is Poland's eighth World Cup apperance, with the team coming in third in 1974 and 1982. The team's last World Cup was in 2006, though, and it hasn't reached the knockout stage since 1986.

Senegal is making its second World Cup apperance ever. In the team's first World Cup, the Lions of Teranga reached the quarterfinals. Senegal caused a major uproar when it beat France in its first World Cup 2002 match. Its captain then, Aliou Cisse, is now the coach, and he'll be looking to spark another deep run.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

