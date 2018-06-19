Report Claims Liverpool Were Dealt Bitter Blow by Lyon After Pulling Out of Nabil Fekir Negotiations

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Liverpool are believed to have come very close to sealing a deal for Lyon and France star attacker Nabil Fekir this summer, but supporters were shocked to learn that the Anfield side pulled the plug on proceedings.

Certain sources claimed that a knee injury was the cause of talks breaking down between the two clubs, with the Reds understood to be hesitant over the fitness issue. However, Express Sport are claiming that the player was fit enough to pass a medical, while Fekir himself has denied that his knee had anything to do with the deal going south.

The midfielder, currently on international duty for France at the 2018 World Cup, has insisted that his knee feels "super good" ahead of Les Bleus clash with Peru on Thursday.

“My knee is super good. We work a lot on it, we reinforce it," he declared. “But I honestly feel like before my injury.”

Despite pulling out of the deal, the Reds are still being linked with Fekir and are now understood to still be interested, with his agent suggesting that a transfer could still happen. 

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

But the Liverpool Echo are reporting that the French club warned them off the player, telling them not to bother coming back in the wake of the failed negotiations.


Lyon have apparently informed Jurgen Klopp's side of their unwillingness to re-enter discourse over the 24-year-old, leaving them to pursue alternative targets instead. Fekir's international teammate Ousmane Dembele has since been linked, while Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez has also been listed as a target for the Champions League finalists.

As things stand, Fekir remains a Lyon player but is still very likely to sign for another club this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)